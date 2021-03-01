SO worried is the mayor of Ojen José Antonio Gómez about the huge increase in visitors to the nature trail in El Juanar that he wants to open a car park to reduce congestion.

He invited the head of the Civil Protection service Ana Celia González, as well as technicians and environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucia to visit the area discuss the problem.

They saw for themselves the number of vehicles at the entrance gate, as well as on the track that precedes it which causes problems with traffic flow and is not environmentally sound.

“Ojen is a place of extraordinary beauty, such as El Juanar, but it is not prepared to receive a large number of cars.

“In addition, the pandemic has made this nearby environment a good alternative for leisure, outdoors and without crowds, which has aggravated the situation on weekends, with the local police having to intervene on some occasions” explained the mayor.

He gave the visitors details of three spots that could be considered for a car park and now awaits their response as sightseers from the coast will continue to visit.

