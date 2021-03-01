Surgeon Attends Zoom Court Hearing While Operating on a Patient

PLASTIC SURGEON attends a zoom court hearing while operating on a patient.

A surgeon is reportedly being investigated by the medical board after he attended a virtual court hearing while in the middle of operating on a patient.

Allegedly Doctor Scott Green attended his video conference court case for a traffic violation, while he was wearing surgical scrubs and actually operating on a patient. The Sacramento Bee reported that during the Zoom call the operation was taking place just outside of the camera’s view and medical machinery beats could even be heard.

The court did check that Doctor Green was available and asked, “Are you available for trial? It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room.” The surgeon then confirmed that yes he was operating, but that he could attend the court case at the same time, as he had a second surgeon with him.

Luckily though the judge stopped the trial and said, “We want to keep people healthy, we want to keep them alive. That’s important.” The incident is now being investigated by the California medical Board.

This is not the only bizarre Zoom court hearing as recently Lawyer Rod Ponton attended a virtual hearing and had no idea that as he appeared before Judge Roy Ferguson, he looked like a white fluffy kitten. The lawyer even went so far as to assure the judge that he was not a cat and said, “Can you hear me? I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

The video that went viral was released by the judge to offer a warning to everyone that they should check their computer before attending a hearing. In his tweet he said, “If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off.

