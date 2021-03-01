Spanish Actor and Comedian Quique San Francisco Dies Aged 65.

ACTOR Quique San Francisco has sadly passed away on Monday, March 1 in Madrid, at the age of 65, after being admitted to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos.

The comedian is said to have died from an infection that he could not overcome, as confirmed to various agencies by family sources. The actor had been admitted for severe pneumonia for which he had been hospitalised for several weeks.

As reported days ago by the magazine Hello!, the comedian suffered from necrotizing pneumonia that was complicated by another bacterial strain.

The actor from Madrid suspended the performance of his play La penultima in Getxo, Vizcaya on January 23, according to the organisers, due to the “health problems” of the comedian.

Rogelio Enrique San Francisco was born on March 10, 1955 in Madrid and is the son of actors Enriqueta Cobo (Queta Ariel) and Vicente Haro.

The theatre and film actor also focused his time on TV roles, gaining great success playing Tinín in the TVE series Cuéntame Como Pasa (2001-2008). He was also a regular guest at El Hormiguero.

A joker to the end, even with himself and the possibility of dying, he was the protagonist of Campofrío’s last Christmas campaign, in which he himself played death, to remember “the miracle of being alive.”

