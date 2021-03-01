Shrewsbury Manager Steve Cotterill Re-Admitted to Hospital.

SHREWSBURY TOWN Football Club has reported on Monday, March 1 that their manager Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to the hospital after suffering Covid-pneumonia

Following extensive treatment for Covid-19, Steve returned home from the hospital on February 16. However, Town’s manager has returned to the hospital over the weekend as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

“For somebody who has never missed a day’s work in his life, this will hit the Manager really hard. He’s one of the strongest and toughest people I know, and I know he’ll get through this Covid-pneumonia,” said Assistant Manager, Aaron Wilbraham.

A press release from the club said: “The Club wishes Steve all the best in his recovery and will not be making any further comments at this time.”

On February 16, Cotterill had returned home after spending 33 days in Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital – including a spell in the Intensive Care Unit.

After the 56-year-old testing positive for COVID-19 on January 1, Town’s manager then went through a 10-day self-isolation period whilst in Shrewsbury, before returning home to Bristol. Steve then became very poorly and had to be admitted to the hospital.

