Selfies tip cyber police off to illegal party in Malaga.

THE cyber team of the Local Police of Malaga managed to track down a party in breach of Covid restrictions thanks to selfies posted on social networks.

None of the people on the images were wearing a mask or keeping a safe distance from one another.

The cyber team is responsible for tracking social networks to ensure compliance with Covid measures, and came across a number of photographs which appeared to show a gathering at a property in Periana.

They traced up to four different profiles on which pictures from the same party were published and located the party to the basement of a house which had been rented out to a third person.

The party was held on December 7, but the police have today revealed the owner – despite having rented out the property – and seven other people have now been ‘administratively denounced’ and a warning issued to others who plan of holding illegal parties.

The council has warned that action will be taken against those who flout the rules put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.

