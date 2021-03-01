Second mass testing in ‘extreme risk’ Periana.

THE Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has announced a second round of mass Covid screening will be held in the town this week to determine the epidemiological situation.

The previous testing was carried on November 6.

This screening will be held on Thursday, March 4 in Plaza de Andalucia, 1 in Periana from 10.30am.” Those invited for the voluntary test will be notifed via SMS or phone call from the Health Delegation. Periana has registered 11 active cases in the last 14 days and has a cumulative incidence rate of 356.1, which is classed as ‘extreme risk’ as it exceeds the limit of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Malaga city stands at 197.9 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, slightly below the province as a whole, which stands at 199.6. Police revealed this week that the cyber team of Local Police Malaga tracked down an illegal party in Periana after selfies were posted to social media networks.

The property was rented out to a third party, but the owner and seven other people have been ‘administratively denounced’ and will be issued with fines.

