Schoolboys Kidnapped by Gunmen from Nigerian School Finally Released.

ON February 17, gunmen stormed into a school in Nigeria and kidnapped 27 schoolboys. The harrowing events occurred when the armed men raided the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State, at around 3 pm local time in Kagara, in the country’s terror-ravaged north.

However, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore has thankfully confirmed on Monday, March 1 that the children have been released from their captors: “I welcome news of the release of the abducted Kagara students in Nigeria.

“I also reiterate the calls for the release and safe return of the kidnapped schoolgirls in Zamfara, and all abducted school children yet to be released across the country,” she said in a tweet.

UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins reiterated Fore’s sentiments: “I am relieved to receive the long-awaited news of the release of 27 students of the Government Science College in Kagara abducted from their school over a week ago and I look forward to their safe return to their families.

“As the freed students return to their families, I commiserate with the family of their fallen school mate, Benjamin Habila, who was shot dead during the overnight attack on the school. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Benjamin, who have suffered a huge loss.

“The Kagara school attack – like that of Government Girls’ Secondary School Jangebe in Zamfara State Friday, and others before it – shouldn’t have happened in the first place because children shouldn’t be the target of attacks, least of all in a place they ought to feel safe – a school.

“Attacks on educational facilities are a grave violation of children’s rights. Children should never be the target of attack – and yet, far too often in Nigeria, they are precisely that – victims of attacks on their schools.

“Such attacks not only negate the right of children to an education, they also make children fearful of going to school, and parents afraid to send their children to school. Schools must be safe places to study and develop, and learning should not become a perilous endeavour.”

“As we welcome the news of the release of the abducted Kagara students, I urge government to expedite action on the release and safe return of the kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, and all abducted school children yet to be released.”

