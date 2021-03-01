SCHOOL shooting in Arkansas on first day of class

One student has been injured after an unidentified man opened fire at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on Monday, March 1. KLRT-TV, a local news station, reported that a police officer had informed them that the young student had been rushed to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. According to school district officials, police arrived on the scene and quickly took control of the situation, closing down all campus buildings.

-- Advertisement --



The shooting occurred on the first day that students at the school returned to in-person learning. A male suspect has been arrested, but police are continuing to examine the scene and haven’t released any further details.

The Watson Chapel School District posted a message on social media confirming that all of the other children were safe and that the parents of the injured student had been informed. They added that police had locked down the site and that nobody was permitted to enter or leave the school buildings while their investigation was ongoing.

“This was an isolated incident and all students are safe at this time,” the District wrote.

UPDATE: The Watson Chapel School District says one student has been injured. All campuses are on lockdown. The suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/RMB4fwyXd3

— Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) March 1, 2021

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “School Shooting in Arkansas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.