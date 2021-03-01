ROY KEANE Tipped To Be Next Celtic Manager by old international teammate



Former Republic of Ireland international Roy Keane’s name has cropped up as a possible new manager for Glasgow Celtic, after the departure last week of Neil Lennon, with the club 18 points behind league leaders Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Roy Keane, finished his playing career at Celtic, but has not had a managerial job since he was in charge of Ipswich between 2009-2011, but the former Manchester United captain worked as an assistant at Ireland, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest since his spell at Ipswich.

Former Republic of Ireland international Richard Dunne, writing in his column for Independent.ie, has tipped his old international teammate for the vacant Celtic manager’s job, and stated his belief that Keane would be perfect for the role.

Dunne wrote, “I don’t know if it will happen or if the Celtic board already have someone in mind, but the sight of Roy in the dugout at Parkhead, going head to head with Steven Gerrard in a derby, would be brilliant to watch – two people who never held back as players and wouldn’t hold back as managers”.

He added, “Roy is older now and he has mellowed a bit, learned a bit more, and if Celtic – or another club for that matter – decide to hire him, they are getting a Roy Keane that’s better than the one of ten years ago, having been out of the game as manager won’t detract from him at all”.

