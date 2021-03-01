Remembering Covid victims on Andalucia Day

Remembering Covid victims Andalucia Day.

THE Mayor of Iznate has honoured the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in his commemorative message to mark Andalucia Day.

-- Advertisement --



He posted the following message on social media networks.

“On my behalf and on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, I want to wish you a Happy Andalucia Day as we recall the referendum of 1980, when the Andalucian people expressed their desire to achieve full autonomy.

“This day means a lot to all of us because it was a historical milestone that allowed the overcoming of a dark period to move towards a period of coexistence and progress.

“This year marks 41 years of full autonomy for our land. A period of equality, prosperity, security and social progress without precedent in our recent history.

“On February 28, 1980, Andalucian men and women unequivocally followed the path that led us to be no more than anyone else, but also no less within the Spanish territory.

“This year, we pay tribute to those who left us because of this pandemic; as well as to the women and men who strive to combat the effects of Covid-19, to the families who are being affected by the serious socio-economic consequences we experiencing. This Andalucia Day is dedicated to them!!!!!.”

The mayor added: “The day represents the foundations of the Andalucia we know today and is the mirror where we will find an example that if the Andalusian people managed to write their own history at a crucial moment, they will always be able to do it.

“In Iznate, we celebrate doubly. On the one hand the institutional and commemorative acts of the Andalucia Day. On the other, the tribute that the people of Iznate makes to the young people who during the current year come of age.

“This year, due to the situation caused by the pandemic, it will not be possible. In recent days I explained to young people, through a letter, this situation, and pledged a new date in the coming months when the health situation, and pledged a new date in the coming months when the health situation permits.

“Then, we will be able to enjoy an event where they will be the protagonists along with their families, friends and citizens who want to participate. And we will also carry out the rest of the activities that have had to be postponed.

“We are living a complex situation, a year of health, social and economic crisis that has not allowed us to share many moments. Soon, with the arrival of vaccination to the population we will be able to resume all the activities, parties, sports, leisure, in short, share good times together.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Remembering Covid victims on Andalucia Day”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.