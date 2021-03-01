Possible New Banksy Art Shows Person Escaping Reading Prison.

-- Advertisement --



FOLLOWING months of silence from the artist, graffiti has appeared on the side of Reading prison overnight (February 28/March 1) showing a prisoner escaping over the wall.

One social media user likened the image of the man escaping to that of Oscar Wilde, posting on Twitter: “How exciting …this has appeared overnight on the side of Reading Prison….could it be a Banksy?…and it looks maybe like it could be Oscar Wilde & a Typewriter possibly?”

Poet Oscar Wilde was held in the jail – formerly known as Reading Gaol – after being convicted of gross indecency with other men in 1895, where he spent two-years, leading to the prison becoming a famous landmark.

The prison, which was closed in 2014, was written about by Wilde in a poem called The Ballad of Reading Gaol in which he recanted a story of an execution that took place while he was at the jail.

Since 2014 a campaign was launched to save the Grade II listed building with many now speculating that Banksy has created the artwork to help with the campaign.

Twitter users took snaps of the potential Banksy artwork, with one user writing: “Has Banksy joined the cause to Save Reading Gaol? Nice Oscar Wilde reference.”

Another wrote: “Looks like Banksy paid a visit to Reading Prison last night”

Recently, the removal of the Nottingham Banksy caused much controversy and was even called a reversal of Robin Hood, with the people being robbed and the artwork “given to the rich”.

The mural first appeared on Rothesay Avenue in October, on the wall outside of a salon, and despite many wishing for the Banksy to stay in the city, the mural was sold to Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex for a “six-figure sum”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Possible New Banksy Art Shows Person Escaping Reading Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.