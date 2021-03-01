Police search for man who brutally attacked teenage girl

POLICE in Malaga are searching for a man suspected of beating his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The 26-year-old allegedly hit the teenager and left her lying in a ditch in El Palo area of Malaga city, badly injured.

He is said to be 1.70 meters tall, dark, with a beard and numerous tattoos.

According to local Spanish daily, Diario Sur, they had been in a four-month relationship which she had just ended although they met again on Saturday, the girl’s family explained.

She was out with friends at around 5.30pm when he appeared and began to insult and threaten her before snatching her mobile phone and walking away.

She followed him to get it back and he allegedly beat her near a small tunnel which runs under the N-340 in El Palo.

He allegedly beat her in the head with a stick and left her. When she was strong enough she managed to walk up the road where a man spotted her on the hard should and gave her a lift to El Palo Local Police station.

She was taken to Malaga Regional Hospital where she spent 24 hours and required stitches to her eyebrow and head. She has two fractured vertebrae and has lost an eardrum.

The National Police Group for Minors has taken charge of the investigation and have set up an operation to locate the suspect who is on the run.

