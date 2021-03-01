Plastic pileup in Guardamar

THE Confederación Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) recently fished half-a-ton of plastics from the Segura in Guardamar.

Hundreds of kilos of discarded plastic, mostly containers, were trapped in the vegetation along the Segura’s old course and rivermouth although, thanks to Guardamar’s floating barriers, little reached the sea.

The CHS has again insisted on the need for gratings in irrigation channels, a move opposed by the agricultural growers who use the water, owing to the cost as well as the need to remove and dispose of the trapped plastic and debris.

