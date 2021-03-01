Plastic pileup in Guardamar

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Plastic pileup in Guardamar
RIVER SEGURA: Regularly cleared of accumulated plastics Photo credit: Guardamar town hall

THE Confederación Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) recently fished half-a-ton of plastics from the Segura in Guardamar.

Hundreds of kilos of discarded plastic, mostly containers, were trapped in the vegetation along the Segura’s old course and rivermouth although, thanks to Guardamar’s floating barriers, little reached the sea.

The CHS has again insisted on the need for gratings in irrigation channels, a move opposed by the agricultural growers who use the water, owing to the cost as well as the need to remove and dispose of the trapped plastic and debris.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Plastic pileup in Guardamar."






Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

