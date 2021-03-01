Pilar visit for new Guardia Civil commander

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Pilar visit for news Guardia Civil commander
VOICING CONCERNS: Public Safety councillor passed on residents’ worries to Torrevieja’s new Guardia Civil commander Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

TORREVIEJA’S new Guardia Civil commander Santos Buendia Garcia recently visited Pilar de la Horada.

Although a separate municipality, Pilar de la Horadada’s own Guardia Civil post comes under the control of the Torrevieja headquarters and

-- Advertisement --

Commander Buendia was welcomed by Pilar’s mayor, Jose Maria Perez Sanchez, Public Safety councillor Marina Saez, and the Policia Local chief Jesus Navarrete.

Saez also took the opportunity of passing on residents’ concerns, particularly robberies at the Pinar de Campoverde cashpoints and the need for surveillance during the summer and in rural areas at harvest-time.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pilar visit for news Guardia Civil commander.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleVigilant Landlord Catches Out Man Who Wanted to Meet Young Girl
Next articleSchoolboys Kidnapped by Gunmen from Nigerian School Finally Released
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here