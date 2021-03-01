Pilar visit for new Guardia Civil commander

TORREVIEJA’S new Guardia Civil commander Santos Buendia Garcia recently visited Pilar de la Horada.

Although a separate municipality, Pilar de la Horadada’s own Guardia Civil post comes under the control of the Torrevieja headquarters and

Commander Buendia was welcomed by Pilar’s mayor, Jose Maria Perez Sanchez, Public Safety councillor Marina Saez, and the Policia Local chief Jesus Navarrete.

Saez also took the opportunity of passing on residents’ concerns, particularly robberies at the Pinar de Campoverde cashpoints and the need for surveillance during the summer and in rural areas at harvest-time.

