Olympic Sprinter Yohan Blake Said He Would Rather Miss Tokyo Games Than Get COVID-19 Vaccine.

JAMAICAN sprinter Yohan Blake, a quadruple Olympic medalist, said he would rather miss the Tokyo Olympics than get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blake, who won 100-metre gold at the World Championships in 2011 and was Olympic runner-up in the same event in London 2012, behind compatriot Usain Bolt, told a Jamaican newspaper: “I’m staying the same, I don’t want the vaccine.”

Speaking after competing in a qualifying event for the Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association held at the Jamaica National Stadium on Saturday, February 27, Blake continued: “I’d rather miss the Olympics than get the vaccine. I’m happy.”

The 31-year-old, who won gold medalist in the 4×100-metre relay at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said: “I don’t want to get into it now, but I have my reasons.” He finished third in his 200-metre race on Saturday.

The Tokyo 2020 organisation, who recently appointed former female Olympian Seiko Hashimoto as the new Tokyo Olympic President after she replaced ‘sexist” Yoshiro Mori, has already warned that it will not force countries to have their athletes vaccinated at the Games. However, some Olympic Committees have already begun administering first shots to athletes, such as Lithuania, Hungary, Serbia, Israel and Singapore.

Germany, Canada, Great Britain and Italy have already confirmed that they will not ask their athletes to get vaccinated if they don’t want to.

Blake, who still remains the second-fastest sprinter in history in the 100 and 200-metre sprints, clocking in at 9.69 and 19.29 seconds, respectively, had already spoken out against vaccination in early February.

