Nomadland And Borat Win Top Awards At Golden Globe Awards 2021.

Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the big winners at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. The night’s top prize – best drama film – went to Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as a homeless woman travelling through the American West.

Chloé Zhao was named best director – becoming only the second female winner of the category in Globes history, after Barbara Streisand in 1983. “Thank you to everyone who made it possible to do what I love,” Zhao said. “I fell in love with making movies and telling stories because it gave us a chance to laugh and cry together, to learn from each other, and to have more compassion for each other.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the sequel to 2006’s hugely successful Borat, was named best musical or comedy film.

“Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press,” said Sacha Baron Cohen as he accepted the prize, referring to the recent revelation that the organisation behind the Globes currently has no black members. Cohen poked further fun at the awards body as he was named best actor in a comedy or musical for the same film.

“Wait, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA,” he joked. Other British winners at the ceremony included Rosamund Pike, who was named best actress in a musical or comedy film for I Care A Lot.

The evening marked another triumphant year for Netflix – The Queen’s Gambit, the streamer’s most-watched miniseries to date, took home the top prize for limited series and netted star Anya Taylor-Joy her first Golden Globe. No program was as omnipresent as The Crown, which picked up three more awards, bringing its Globe total to six.

“You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure,” said Corrin in her speech, thanking the real Princess Diana. O’Connor, meanwhile, urged audiences to “all collectively put mental health at the forefront of our minds”.

