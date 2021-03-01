New Town Hall should be completed within the next two months

WORK on the new Estepona municipal offices is 30 per cent complete and it is hoped that it will be ready for occupation by mid-April, less than one year since building began.

This new building will unify municipal offices, facilitate the internal management of material and personal resources and improve the service, the comfort and the attention to residents and visitors.

In accordance with Estepona Council policy, the seven-storey building will be easily accessible and sustainable design of equipment, in which energy efficiency has been one of the priorities, thus providing it with the highest levels of energy savings through renewable sources and bioclimatic solutions.

A 132 space underground car park will be open to the public at a cost of €1 per day and will be managed by the Association of People with Functional Diversity (APRONA) to provide work for those with disabilities.

Situated in the Central Park area where the old town meets the urban centre, it is expected to fit into the environment easily.

