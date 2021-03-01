New residence and day centre for people with disabilities closer to becoming a reality after Nerja council agrees to transfer a plot of land to the Taller de la Amistad (Friendship Workshop).

THE ambitious project will see the creation of a dedicated complex which will house a residence for people with disabilities, a day centre and an occupational centre.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, met last week with the President of Taller de la Amistad, Antonio Contreras, councillors for urban planning and social services, Nieves Atencia and Daniel Rivas, along with architect Francisco Sanchez and members of the Board of Directors of the association.

A number of plots were visited last month, and the association is drawing up a list of pros and cos for each before it reveals which location will be suitable.

At least for now, the council has agreed it will transfer the plot of land that is selected and the mayor has advised the urban planning councillor to finalise the paperwork “with the aim of approving the move in the Ordinary Plenary in March

Armijo assured that the Town Hall will also be involved with funding the residence as well as co-financing its construction.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New residence and day centre for people with disabilities closer to becoming a reality”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.