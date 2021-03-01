New in Brief – Costa Blanca South

New wheels ROJALES town hall has provided the Policia Local force with seven new vehicles via leasing. The renovated fleet is composed of four SUV all-terrain vehicles which are also hybrids, plus two motorcycles and a van equipped as a mobile office that will be used for taking accident-scene statements.

Women’s pride RAFAL celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8 with its social media initiative “Proud to be a women” where 11 Rafal women relate their efforts to occupy their place in society. Not well-known pioneers, the Equality councillor stressed, merely local residents describing their life experiences, dreams and yearnings.

-- Advertisement --



Mass jabs ELCHE will vaccinate 20,000 residents from April onwards once the Generalitat’s launches its vaccination scheme to immunise a total of 400,000 people in 161 municipalities. Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez said he has offered the IFA trade fair installation to the Health department for “comfortable and safe” vaccinations.

Life advice PILAR DE LA HORADA has introduced an Affective-Sexual counselling service for adolescents and young people in the 12-to-20 age group. Pilar’s Youth councillor Nieves Moreno explained that the service aims to assist those needing impartial advice about relationships, sexuality, sexual orientation, gender identity, bullying and discrimination.

Andalucia Day ANDALUCIA’S flag flew over Torrevieja’s Plaza de la Constitucion on Februry 28, Andalucia Day. Previously, the town hall explained to the Torrevieja’s Andalucia Cultural Association and the Casa de Andalucia that owing to the Covid-19 restrictions on meetings, this was a substitute for the usual celebrations.

Palm felled ORIHUELA town hall felled a 17-metre palm tree after spending €3,000 to transplant it from the town centre to the Palmeral palm forest in 2019. Unable to withstand last summer’s suffocating heat it failed to flourish and the Environment department’s only option was to remove it, sources revealed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New in Brief – Costa Blanca South.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.