‘Mystery’ groper and bag snatcher arrested in Velez-Malaga with police trying to identify the alleged thief.AROUND 12 noon today, Monday March 1, the Local Police received a report of a man of 1.70 metres tall, dressed in black with a splint on his right leg touching up and trying to steal bags from passers-by.

He was arrested in José Beltrán Niño de Velez in the centre of the town.

The suspect, believed to be in his early 20s and foreign, wasn’t carrying any documentation and officers are struggling to identify him.

Although one of his alleged victims, a 55-year-old, formally identified him as the person who allegedly touched his mother’s bottom, also claiming that minutes earlier he had tried to steal her mother’s purse.

The male has been taken to the police station where officers will try to determine his name and address before he is brought before the courts.

