METEOR explodes over the UK in a fireball visible for miles

An incredible fireball blasted across the sky over the UK on Sunday night, February 28 and stargazers wasted no time in taking to social media to rave about the beautiful spectacle. The UK Meteor Network, which monitors meteor sightings in Britain, commented that more than 100 people had reported seeing the meteor in the UK and Ireland, which caused a loud bang that could be heard for miles and left a long trail of smoke in its wake.

Shane Mann tweeted: “Just saw a #meteor burn up across the sky in West London. Stunning.”

Channel 4 News producer Alice Wagstaffe said: “Just saw an incredible meteor or shooting star or something over London, please let there be video footage!”

Another Twitter user added: “I swear I just saw a super bright meteor fall over north London.”

While the UK Meteor Network records more than a dozen meteors a year, most end up in the sea or burn out as they hit the Earth’s atmosphere. According to the experts, this type of “fireball” often appears brighter than normal meteors and can have a magnitude similar to the planet Venus.

The Network hasn’t yet confirmed where the meteor landed, but several people in the west of England claim to have found fragments in their gardens.

