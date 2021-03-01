Mercadona Pays €409 Million In Staff Bonuses

MERCADONA says thank you to staff for their work during the pandemic by paying €409 million in bonuses

Retail giant Mercadona has announced its intention to distribute more than €4 million in bonuses to its 90,000 workforce throughout Spain and Portugal as a way of saying thanks for the dedication and hard work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. General Director of Human Resources and External Relations of Mercadona, Patricia Cortizas acknowledged in a statement that “in a year like 2020, so complex to manage, the company has achieved the best management in history.

-- Advertisement --



From Monday, March 1, some €336 million will be distributed after €43 million in bonuses was already paid out to staff in April “in recognition of the commitment and extraordinary effort shown during the beginning of the health crisis that the country is experiencing.”

“Guaranteeing the opening every day of our more than 1,600 supermarkets in Spainand Portugal, would not have been possible without the talent and daily effort of each and every one of the workers who make up the company, without their commitment to prepare and to serve the stores, or to deliver orders online in such difficult times that we are living in. For me and for the entire Management Committee it is a source of pride to have had the opportunity to verify that exceptional moments are when people appear exceptional as those who make up this staff who, with their actions, have become an example for society”, Ms Cortizas added.

The decision to share profits with staff is part of a pioneering new HR strategy being rolled out by the company. On top of the bonuses, Mercadona implemented a 5-day work week for staff in 2020 in order to ensure a good work-life balance for its employees.

The chain has also been renowned for its charitable work throughout the coronavirus pandemic – it reportedly donated 3,327 tonnes of products to soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities throughout Andalucía during 2020, which is the equivalent of 55,450 normal shopping trolleys. In addition, the supermarket has reaffirmed its commitment to going green by announcing the withdrawal of plastic bags as part of its 6.25 Strategy, instead replacing them with eco-friendly compostable bags made using potato starch.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mercadona Pays €409 Million In Staff Bonuses”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.