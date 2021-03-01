Mercadona Announces The Creation Of More Than A Hundred Jobs In Spain

MERCADONA announces the creation of more than a hundred jobs across nine autonomous communities in Spain

Supermarket giant Mercadona has opened the month of March with some very good news as it has announced vacancies for more than one hundred staff to work two days a week, Friday and Sunday, for a salary of €497. The jobs are available in twenty different provinces across Spain and are temporary, and interested candidates must be able to prove a minimum qualification equivalent to Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO).

Continuing its recruitment drive, the Valencia company is looking for fifty warehouse staff to work in its logistics centre in Vitoria, as well as ten electromechancis for San Isidro in Alicante. Furthermore, in the capital of Alava, Mercadona is hiring twenty supermarket workers on permanent contracts.

Full details of all the job offers, as well as terms and conditions, can be found on the Mercadona website.

Mercadona has been making the headlines lately for all the rights reasons. The chain has been renowned for its charitable work throughout the coronavirus pandemic – it reportedly donated 3,327 tonnes of products to soup kitchens, food banks, and other charities throughout Andalucía during 2020, which is the equivalent of 55,450 normal shopping trolleys. In addition, the supermarket has reaffirmed its commitment to going green by announcing the withdrawal of plastic bags as part of its 6.25 Strategy, instead replacing them with eco-friendly compostable bags made using potato starch.

