Matt Hancock to Hold Press Conference After Brazilian Variant Found in the UK.

-- Advertisement --



UK HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock is to address the nation on Monday, March 1 at 5pm (GMT) after six cases of the Brazilian COVID variant have reportedly been found in the UK.

On Sunday, February 28, six cases of a NEW mutant Brazilian strain of Covid, that may be more contagious, were found in the UK for the first time. Public Health England confirmed the Manaus P1 variant was discovered in three people in England and three in Scotland.

Hancock will address the nation and urge anyone in several postcode areas to come forward for fresh testing after the recent discoveries.

He may also use the press conference to ask the public for information after it was revealed that a hunt was underway to locate one of the first people in the UK believed to have contracted the Manaus variant of coronavirus. Public Health England (PHE) said the person did not complete their test registration card, so their contact details are missing.

Speaking about the Brazilian variant and the missing person suspected of having it, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News on March 1: “In terms of its profile this P1 variant is much closer to the South African variant which we’ve been dealing with now for several weeks by surge testing, genome sequencing, and isolation.

“This is a variant of concern. It’s very similar in terms of its mutations to the South African variant so it is concerning.

“There is one case who the individual didn’t fill in their test card details so we can contact them. They probably got a home kit or a test kit from their local authority.

“What we’re asking today is if anyone had a test on February 12 or 13 to contact NHS 119 so we make sure we identify that individual.”