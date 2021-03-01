MAN strangled his fiancée to death before ordering drugs and pizza.

In a horrific and remorseless crime murderer Madog Rowlands, aged 23 strangled his fiancée before then ordering take-out food to be delivered to their flat along with drugs.

The horrifying crime took place in April 2019 in Cardiff as Rowlands murdered Lauren Griffiths aged 21, before he set about partially wrapping her body in bin bags and cling film. The killer who has been called “remorseless” has now been jailed for life.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the killer had ordered takeaway Dominoes and Subway to be delivered to their flat along with ecstasy and cannabis after he had murdered fiancée Lauren. He then set about eating his takeaway next to her lifeless body while he took money from Lauren’s bank accounts and even used his phone to set up a new Netflix account.

According to prosecutors Rowlands had waited to call emergency services for over a day, and when he finally made the 999 call he read out a script to the operator. He had also previously googled “how to show remorse”.

The couple had even planned to marry in a pagan ceremony but Rowlands killed his fiancée before the wedding.

Rowlands has been sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in jail, and during the trial the judge explained how he had planned the murder for over a year. The judge also described Rowlands as a ‘sullen and self-obsessed manipulator’.

Lauren’s mum, Alison Turner, said, ‘She is missed every day and our family will never be able to understand why this happened. Lauren had plans for the future which have sadly been lost forever.”

