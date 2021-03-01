MÁLAGA Celebrates Andalucía Day By Planting More Than One Hundred Trees at the mouth of the Guadalhorce river



Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of all Andalucían provinces participated on Saturday 27 in a symbolic planting of around a thousand copies of various native plant species to celebrate Andalucía Day, which is commemorated this Sunday 28.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development chose a location at the mouth of the Guadalhorce river in Málaga for this initiative, “because it is considered the most suitable for this area.”, with more than 100 specific specimens of wild olive trees, majoletoes, and strawberry trees planted there.

Taking part in this plantation project was Raúl Jiménez, the managing director of the Andalucían Agricultural and Fisheries Management Agency (Agapa), along with Fernando Fernández, the councillor for Agriculture, Livestock, and Fishing, plus, José Antonio Víquez, for Sustainable Development, accompanied by various environmental officials.

During the plantation, Mr Víquez explained that a river bank repopulation has been chosen because, in this way, “we also diversify the plantations, since reforestation plans are normally made in the mountains, such as Montes de Málaga, or Sierra de Las Nieves, and it is also important to repopulate river areas”.

Fernando Fernández, the Agriculture councillor pointed out that the province of Málaga needs this symbolic plantation of native species in order to continue helping to conserve “the natural wealth of this land.”

The mouth of the Guadalhorce is a natural area located to the west ​​of Málaga, between the two forks of this river, formed by a complex of lagoons of anthropic origin (gravel pits) that occupy what used to be farmland next to a lagoon, until the 1960s.

These lagoons are located in what was once a huge marsh, where the sea and the river converged, creating extensive marshy lands. At present, this humid area registered in the Inventory of Wetlands of Andalucía, is made up of up to five permanent water buckets. The space also has a high ornithological value , being one of the most important stopover and resting points in the province and in the region for coastal migratory birds.

Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Sustainable Development, pointed out that the objective of this massive plantation is “to continue caring for, respecting and contributing to the rich environmental heritage that we are fortunate to have in this land, to our biodiversity, the Mediterranean forest or our parks”.

She also stressed that this initiative means continuing to advance in “that Green Revolution that has become a symbol and flag of this land in the days leading up to 28F”, and has stressed that the final motivation of the Board is to protect nature “to leave the best inheritance for the next generations, which is none other than greener territory and more sustainable towns and cities”.

Ms Crespo acknowledged that this Saturday, all the provinces are united “with an environmental objective that sums up the commitment of the Andalucíans and of our Ministry, to continue making Andalucía a unique community due to its enormous natural heritage”.

In addition, she recalled that her Department works permanently for the conservation of the natural environment, betting on the “sustainable development of the Autonomous Community since the environment is a social and economic engine that will help post-covid recovery”.

