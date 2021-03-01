Long-Awaited Sequel to Surprise Hit Movie ‘District 9’ Could Be in the Works.

-- Advertisement --



12-YEARS after District 9 wowed cinema-goers and became a cult DVD hit, director Neill Blomkamp has revealed that the District 10 script is already in the works. And as its name suggests, this is a full-blown sequel.

The original film was nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The 2009 sci-fi film chronicled the events after an alien spaceship landed in 1982 South Africa and became a surprise hit with some excellent acting, special effects which seemed strangely ahead of their time and with the iconic saying: “F***ing Prawns!”

Blomkamp announced on Twitter that he had re-teamed with his District 9 partners Sharlto Copley and Terri Tatchell to write the script for District 10, the long-awaited sequel to his sci-fi action film. Blomkamp sent a very hopeful message to the films’ fans: “The script for District 10 is also being written by @sharlto (Sharlto Copley) @territachell (Terri Tatchell) and me. It’s coming …” .

The sequel has been rumoured for some time with fans eager for Blomkamp to revisit the film and speaking to fans in a Reddit AMA in 2017, the director said: “Ok, so with District 10 the basic answer is yes. I want to go back to that world and tell the rest of the story with Wikus and Christopher.

“The issue right now is that I have many other projects and ideas that I also want to work on and complete… and most importantly, the exact right reason to make District 10 needs be very clear. The first film was based so explicitly on real themes and topics from South Africa that affected me greatly growing up there, that we need to make sure the next film does not forget that.”

Fans will be eager to hear more about District 10 and see what Wikus and Christopher have been up to.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Long-Awaited Sequel to Surprise Hit Movie ‘District 9’ Could Be in the Works”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.