Less demand for Easter palms

ALL fiestas are on hold thanks to the pandemic and so, too, are the Holy Week processions.

As well as disappointing for participants, this has come as a blow to the Elche families who make the decorative palms that are sent out all over Spain each year.

Unlike last Easter, churches will be open, although with reduced capacity, and orders are trickling in both from parish priests as well as members of public who want them for their balconies.

Elche craftspeople were already preparing palms for last Easter when the State of Alarm was announced, and thousands have been kept in cold storage for the last 12 months.

Some have had to take out bank loans to pay for the specialised equipment, they told Informacion newspaper, hoping that the palms can be used this year. Those that have survived best are the unworked branches which are the most-requested this year, they said.

