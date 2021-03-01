Late payers

ORIHUELA’S Finance councillor Rafael Almago complained that Plan Resiste aid will not arrive until May

He accused the Generalitat of political partisanship at a time of “urgency and need” for the self-employed and the owners of small businesses eligible for help.

The regional government implied that the Plan Resiste transfers had gone through although town halls will not be paid until May 10, Almagro said.

Orihuela is in line for €3.04 million, with the town hall contributing €455,980 (15 per cent of the total) and remainder coming from the Generalitat (62.5 per cent) and the Diputacion provincial council (22.5 per cent).

