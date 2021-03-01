LADY GAGA’S dog walker speaks out for the first time since his attack

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, has broken his silence on Instagram to speak about his terrifying ordeal when he was shot during an armed robbery in Hollywood last week. The two suspects involved in the violent robbery drove off from the scene with two of singer’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, but they were returned unharmed on Friday, February 26.

Ryan Fischer, 30, took to Instagram on Monday morning to post two photos from his hospital bed. He also praised the pop star’s third dog Miss Asia who managed to avoid capture and remained by his side until the emergency services arrived. Koji and Gustav were handed over to police by a mystery woman who claimed to have found them tied up in Los Angeles, but the hunt for the dognappers continues. Mr Fischer was shot in the chest after being knocked to the ground before the thieves made off with the pooches.

‘4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,’ Gaga’s dog walker wrote on Instagram.

‘My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.

‘Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked back at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.

‘From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.’

Under a photo of him lying in his hospital bed after his ventilator had been removed, Mr Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her ‘unwavering’ support throughout the ‘traumatic’ ordeal. According to a source close to the singer, who is currently filming a movie in Rome, Gaga has offered to pay Mr Fischer’s $97,500 (€80,862) hospital bill.

‘@ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you’ the relieved dog walker added.

