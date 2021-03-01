Israel’s Netanyahu Vows Revenge On Iran After Israeli Ship ‘Helios Ray’ Was Bombed Last Week



President Netanyahu of Israel, speaking today (Monday 1), vowed to carry out revenge on Iran, accusing the country of the bombing last week of the Israeli ship, ‘Helios Ray’, when it is alleged, limpet mines were placed on both sides of the ship, above the water line, which ripped through both sides of its hull.

Mr Netanyahu said, “You know my policy. Iran is Israel’s biggest enemy. I am determined to fend it off. We are striking at it all over the region”.

In a quick response, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said, “We strongly reject this accusation. The Zionist regime knows very well that our response to our security issues and areas is always firm and precise”.

The Syrian government in Damascus had also accused Israel of being behind recent attacks in their country, which they denied, although Israel has previously claimed that in the future it will launch military action against Iranian affiliates in Syria.

Tensions have been high in the region after several incidents, including the attack last year on 59-year-old Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a high-level Iranian nuclear scientist who had been identified by Israel as one of the main figures involved in Iran’s recent nuclear programme, which Iranian leaders had sworn to take revenge for, blaming Israeli intelligence forces for the attack.

