Ireland To Cut Fishing Fleet As Brexit Regulations Hit The Industry Hard

As a direct result of Ireland’s fishing industry being so badly damaged by Brexit, and the recent results of an investigation by the EU Commission, Charlie McConalgoue, Ireland’s Marine Minister, has drawn up the Seafood Sector Taskforce, to assess the industry’s future, reports Express.co.uk.

The advent of Brexit has brought about a reduced quota in the fishing stock, but Ireland’s reliance on always having been able to fish the waters of the UK is such, that it has been estimated Irish fishermen stand to lose around £37million per year by 2026, which industry bosses say can only be dealt with by slashing fleet numbers, putting people out of work.

According to the Irish Times, the EU Commission investigation found some in the fleet had violated rules within the Common Fisheries Policy, and as a result, quota shares will be cut even further to comply with regulations.

Last month, Mr McConalgoue said, “The agreed EU/UK outcome will still have a significant impact on our fishing fleet and the coastal communities built around it”.

In the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the EU had agreed to hand back 25 percent of its quota by 2026, which is planned to take place over a five-year period, and following that, annual negotiations would then be held between the two sides.

The UK will then have the power to reject access of all EU fleets to British waters, although that is deemed unlikely, and in the event of such an action, the EU could take out retaliatory measures in response.

