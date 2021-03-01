GUARDIA Civil in the Costa Blanca find 32 kilos of marijuana hidden in bunches of parsley

You have to give them ten out of ten for inventive hiding places, but unfortunately two Santa Pola drug traffickers weren’t quite clever enough to evade capture on Saturday night, February 27. Officers intercepted the pair when they happened upon a van pulled over with the rear doors open at a farm disposal site. They became even more suspicious when one of the men started to edge away as soon as he spotted the officers; the man fled and as one Guardia Civil officer gave chase, the other searched the van.

-- Advertisement --



There he found crates of parsley, which the driver insisted had to be delivered urgently. On further inspection, the police found packages of marijuana buds vacuumed packed and hidden inside the bunches of herbs. In all, the officers found 58 packages with 550 grams of marijuana buds in each, totalling 32 kilos of narcotics.

The two suspects, a 50-year-old Spanish man and a 38-year-old Moroccan were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

It was an inventive weekend for drug dealers in Alicante. The Alicante command also reported that two men in Alcoy were arrested after 2.2 kilos of hashish and 3,400 euro in cash were discovered hidden in the spare wheel of their car.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil Find 32 Kilos Of Marijuana Hidden In Bunches Of Parsley”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.