GERMAN Drug Trafficking Organisation’s Alleged Boss Arrested In Benalmádena by National Police
Benalmádena National Police, in conjunction with the German Federal Police, have arrested the suspected head of a criminal drug trafficking organization dealing mainly in cannabis and amphetamines.
In a statement today (Monday 1), the police revealed there had been a European investigation order (EIO) and a European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) issued by the German authorities against the man, for homicide and drug trafficking, respectively.
The joint Spanish and German operation was initiated earlier this year after the EIO, and the OEDE were issued, relating to two members of the criminal gang, with the Spanish police being informed by their German counterparts that the two men had relocated to the Málaga area to set up a new network, where they were in fact then identified in November 2020.
During the search of the property, officers also discovered documentation relating to other members of the gang, along with the pistol, €770, and a mobile phone connected to the homicide he was charged with previously.
Details of the case relating to the European arrest and surrender order issued by the German judicial authorities have been placed before the Investigating Court of the National High Court, while the details relating to the European investigation from International Cooperation Prosecutor’s Office, have been placed before the Instruction Court number 4 of Torremolinos.
The arrested man has been detained in prison, while the first man arrested in January, has already been extradited back to Germany.
