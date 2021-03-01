GERMAN Drug Trafficking Organisation’s Alleged Boss Arrested In Benalmádena by National Police



Benalmádena National Police, in conjunction with the German Federal Police, have arrested the suspected head of a criminal drug trafficking organization dealing mainly in cannabis and amphetamines.

In a statement today (Monday 1), the police revealed there had been a European investigation order (EIO) and a European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) issued by the German authorities against the man, for homicide and drug trafficking, respectively.

The joint Spanish and German operation was initiated earlier this year after the EIO, and the OEDE were issued, relating to two members of the criminal gang, with the Spanish police being informed by their German counterparts that the two men had relocated to the Málaga area to set up a new network, where they were in fact then identified in November 2020.

German authorities had warned that the leader of this organisation was dangerous, known to always be armed, and had a notorious history of punishing his gang members by hitting them with metal bars and heavy tools.

One of the two wanted men was arrested in Torremolinos in January, and subsequent investigations and intelligence reports led officers to place surveillance on a property in Benalmádena, which had high security and from which the man was never seen leaving.

Finally, officers raided the home, where the fugitive was arrested, reportedly in the lounge of the home, where he had placed a bed, and within reach of his hand had been a Reck pistol and cartridges, which he had not been able to reach before being overpowered by the officers.

During the search of the property, officers also discovered documentation relating to other members of the gang, along with the pistol, €770, and a mobile phone connected to the homicide he was charged with previously.

Details of the case relating to the European arrest and surrender order issued by the German judicial authorities have been placed before the Investigating Court of the National High Court, while the details relating to the European investigation from International Cooperation Prosecutor’s Office, have been placed before the Instruction Court number 4 of Torremolinos.

The arrested man has been detained in prison, while the first man arrested in January, has already been extradited back to Germany.

