Fuengirola Man Dies After Being Hit By A Motorcycle
Fuengirola Man Dies After Being Hit By A Motorcycle. image: facebook

FUENGIROLA Man Dies After Being Hit By A Motorcycle on Sunday evening

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with the Fuengirola Local Police this afternoon, Sunday 28, after receiving a call reporting an accident on Avenida de Mijas in Fuengirola.

The emergency line received several calls at 8.05pm from distressed eye-witnesses who had observed an accident where a motorcycle had run over and knocked down a pedestrian in the street, who was in need of urgent medical assistance.

Despite the best attempts by the emergency services to revive him, a 58-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene, and now an investigation is underway to determine the full details of the tragic incident.


