‘Friends of Sport’ project launch to help companies overcome the Covid crisis.

THE Torre del Mar Beach Running Club has launched an initiative to try to help companies in the region overcome the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Under the slogan ‘Amigos del Deporte’ (Friends of Sports) the aim is to give visibility to shops, businesses, companies, professionals, and improved promotions and offers to athletes.

The idea is to link athletes with businesses involved in different aspects of sport, including nutrition, physiotherapy, doctors, trainers, sports equipment stores etc.

The two can work together with promotions and offer expanding their potential audience of athletes across the region.

The club has made it clear that it was not only going to “dedicate itself to practicing sports in its multiple disciplines”, but that it would “be there to help society and all those who will need its solidarity activity.

“For this reason, and given the economic stoppage we are suffering, this initiative arises within the Board of Directors of the Playas de Torre del Mar, to through its Social Networks, be a showcase for local companies and in this way create a link between them and their potential clients, favouring local commerce.”

“‘Amigos del Deporte’ will see an array of businesses that offer quality services, professionalism and good treatment. On the other hand, this initiative will bring together the services, offers and promotions that this business community wants to make available to athletes,” added the club.

The Playas de Torre del Mar will offer a list of companies and businesses with the services, products and promotions they are offering, along with all of their contact details.

Rafael Sánchez, President of Playas de Torre del Mar, said: “We are delighted to be able to collaborate with the companies in our region in these difficult times.”

