Former French President Charged With Corruption

FORMER French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to a year for corruption

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who held office from 2007 to 2012, has been found guilty of corruption by a Paris court on Monday, March 1. The judge sentenced him to one year with two further years suspended, but advised that the 66-year-old politician could apply for his sentence to be converted to home confinement with an electronic tag.

Mr Sarkozy has maintained his innocence and firmly denies using a ‘burner’ phone and a false name of Paul Bismuth to extract confidential information about a legal action involving him from a judge in 2014. The retired judge, 73-year-old Gilbert Azibert and the former president’s lawyer, Thierry Herzog, 65 were also found guilty and handed the same sentence in what the prosecutor called ‘a corruption pact’ designed to advance the careers of all three.

That’s not the end of the tale for the former French leader, however, as he is due to stand trial again later in March, accused with 13 others of the illegal financing of his presidential campaign back in 2012.

Mr Sarkozy’s family have stood by him throughout the trial, with his pop star and model wife, Carla Bruin claiming that the charges against her husband were ‘ a scandal’ and no more than ‘disgusting lies’ while accusing the prosecution of having ‘no clue of any type, with no reason, with no proof.’

