Foetus Dies Of Coronavirus In The Womb

FOETUS infected with coronavirus dies in the womb

An expectant mother in Israel received the tragic news that her unborn baby had died in the womb when she was admitted to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel after becoming ill on Saturday, February 27. According to The Times of Israel, the woman, in her 36th week of pregnancy, tested positive for coronavirus, and a later examination found that the stillborn baby had also been infected with Covid.

While doctors aren’t yet certain if the infection directly led to the baby’s death, it bears a striking similarity to another tragedy which occurred just a few weeks earlier, where doctors discovered a stillborn baby had been infected with coronavirus through the placenta.

Head of the Infectious Disease Department, Dr Tal Brosh, told Ynet news that the foetus had been infected ‘through the placenta and with a very high degree of certainty, [we can say] died due to coronavirus’.

The doctor added that while he had treated mothers with coronavirus who had stillborn babies, this was the first time that he had detected Covid in an unborn foetus. Tragically, the doctor believes that if the women had been vaccinated earlier against the virus, it may have prevented the deaths.

Director of the maternity ward Dr Yossi Tobin added: ‘It was an intrauterine infection of the foetus, which can cause placental infection and death,’ Dr Tobin said.

‘This is a rare occurrence because a baby is usually infected with coronavirus after birth, as a result of contact with the mother.

‘The fact that we were able to find out that they were already positive in the womb indicates a high probability that [the foetus] died as a result of coronavirus.’

