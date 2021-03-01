Five-Year-Old Girl Fighting For Her Life After Car Crash Involving Burglars Being Chased by Police.

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl remains in serious condition after her family’s car and a vehicle being chased by South Yorkshire Police collided.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 28, when an officer in a marked police car spotted a blue Citroen C3 with a smashed windscreen in the village of Athersley North. This lead to a three-mile pursuit after the driver sped away and ended in a horrific head-on crash with the little girl’s family Range Rover in the village of Carlton, South Yorkshire.

Police have stated that a man has been arrested by officers investigating a burglary in nearby Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Evoque, a 32-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 32-year-old woman, both suffered minor injuries.

“A five-year-old girl travelling in the rear of the Evoque suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital where she remains.

“The driver of the Citroen, a 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“The Citroen was later identified as having been stolen in a burglary in Barnsley.

“The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been notified.”

