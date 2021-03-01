DOMESTIC ABUSE survivor becomes the first person in the world to get a second face transplant, after horrific chemical attack.

Carmen Tarleton, is a domestic abuse survivor who was attacked by her ex-partner. Carmen’s ex-partner horrifically sprayed chemicals in her face after hitting her with a baseball bat in an attack that took place in 2007.

She has now become the first person in the world to undergo a second face transplant after her first face transplant began to be rejected by her body.

According to The Daily Star her ex had sprayed a corrosive chemical in her face which normally would be used to unclog drains. The horrific attack left her disfigured and blind in one eye, but bravely she underwent a face transplant in 2013.

She has now become the first person the world to undergo a second face transplant after the first one started to be rejected. In a surgery that took 20 hours to complete and around 40 medics, Carmen has now gained her new face which she is said to be very happy with.

Dr Bohdan Pomahac, her plastic surgeon told NBC’s TODAY that, “It’s always complicated. I think the second time is a little worse in some ways because we’re dealing with a lot of unknowns again.

“We were incredibly lucky and found by pure luck a donor that had a lot of characteristics common with Carmen’s own body, something that you would hope for a sibling to have.”

