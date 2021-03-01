FAMILY insist child killer ‘must never be released’ after the parole board gives the go-ahead for a convicted child killer to be released next month.

Adam Stein killed Collette Gallacher in Corby, Northants, in 1986. The young girl was only six years old at the time of her death, and now the family say that he should never be released.

-- Advertisement --



Sisters Claire and Lauren Holmes have spoken out to challenge the decision made by the parole board to release the killer back into society. Speaking to The Mirror Lauren, aged 36 spoke about her fears, she said “We don’t want him to slither back into society unnoticed.”

She also said that she considers him a risk and explained that, “He’ll always be a risk – he’s a sexual deviant.”

Sister Claire spoke of the family’s pain and said, “No one deserves the pain this family has been through.

“I grew up speaking to a headstone. Our biggest fear is that he’ll reoffend. We worry it’s just a matter of time.”

Steen had abducted the child by luring her to his house where he then sexually assaulted her. He suffocated her and then hid her body. Not only did Steen take the child’s life but he also pretended to help the police search when he joined in the volunteer search team which consisted of hundreds of people.

Lauren said, “He had the audacity to pretend he was helping in the search for Collette…he has never tried to apologise.”

“We know we can’t keep him in prison for ever. But it is our family who has had the life sentence, not him.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Family Insist Child Killer ‘Must Never Be Released’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.