ESTEPONA Man Arrested With Cocaine And A Handgun In His Car By National Police



The National Police arrested a man in Estepona, after identifying him during a police control point near the A-7 as it passes through the El Velerín district of the town.

-- Advertisement --



Officers stopped a vehicle at their checkpoint after identifying the occupant, and a subsequent search of his car uncovered four vacuum-packed packages containing more than four kilos of cocaine, three pieces of rock cocaine weighing 7.2g, and a semi-automatic Glock 28 pistol with ammunition, along with four mobile phones, and €2,820 in cash.

The driver, a 38-year-old man of Moroccan nationality, reportedly tried to resist arrest “by showing great physical resistance”, and injuring the officers in the process of subduing him, according to the police, traffic had to be stopped as he tried to escape on foot, before finally being apprehended.

The suspect’s car was impounded, and he was charged with alleged crimes against public health and another for illegal possession of weapons and will appear before a judge in court.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Estepona Man Arrested With Cocaine And Handgun In His Car”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.