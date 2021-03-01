Eminem Keeps Breaking Records as Two Songs Reach Over One Billion Streams on Spotify.

RAPPER Eminem recently celebrated two landmarks with songs Lose Yourself and Till I Collapse passing one billion streams on music platform Spotify. Lose Yourself became the first hip-hop song from the 2000s to cross the threshold.

Truth be told, Lose Yourself, which won Eminem an Oscar for the Best Original Song in 2003 (8 Mile), an MTV VMA for the Best Video From a Film, Grammies for the Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap in 2004, passed the milestone a month ago. However, Eminem aka Mashall Mathers has only just reacted to it.

However, Lose Yourself is not Em’s first song to cross the 1 billion mark on Spotify. He previously hit 1B streams with “‘Till I Collapse” from his 2002 album The Eminem Show and according to The Detroit News, two other Eminem songs are also approaching 1 billion streams – Without Me has 757 million streams on Spotify and the Rihanna-assisted Love the Way You Lie with 751 million streams.

For some time Lose Yourself, the 8 Mile hit song, was the only hip-hop song released in the 2000s that could surpass 1 billion streams and only a few singles from the beginning of the century (2000-2009) have achieved over one billion Spotify streams. “Mr Brightside” by The Killers and “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz, have that honour.

Eminem celebrated on Twitter, sharing a clip with the song’s ending line, which reads “You can do anything you put your mind to, man.”

Till I Collapse, from 2002, also has the accolade of being the top workout song of all time and the most-streamed non-single in history with Eminem celebrating the news of it passing one billion streams by writing: “‘Til the day that I drop you’ll never say that I’m not killin’ ’em” Another 1 billion on Spotify”

