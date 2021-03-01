Emergency meeting to curb the spread of Covid infections in Vera.

THE council held a virtual meeting with representatives of associations and citizens groups in the town to address necessary protective measures to “alleviate and reduce the incidence rate of infections in the municipality’.

Delegate of Health and Families, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, said: “The meeting was part of a series of actions with associations and groups that have been carried out in recent weeks given the high incidence of coronavirus in the town”.

Together with the Vera Mayor, José Carmelo Jorge Blanco, he chaired the meeting in which they outlined resources available to groups and organisations.

“The aim was for various groups to learn about the difficulties experienced in the control and maintenance of measures to prevent the spread, sharing information and very useful experiences in establishing effective measures to contain the virus,” said Belmonte.

“The main objective at this time is to reduce the incidence to below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in order to be able to open the municipality and eliminate the restrictions on business hours,” said Belmonte, and stressed the importance of the mandatory use of masks and the maintenance of the safety distance.

Present at the virtual meeting were: Mario Vasquez of the Ecuadorian Association HUDEA in charge of the Food Bank in Vera; Oumar Fange, President of the Andalucian Association and liaison with the Imam of the Mosque in Vera; Jacquelin Ordoñez, secretary of the Ecuadorian Association HUDEA; Ambrosio Fernández Cortés, secretary of the Mayordomía de San Antón and representative of the street vendors of Vera; and Kay Rowbottom, secretary of the Lions Club of Vera and District.

