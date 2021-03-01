Elderly to be given mask packs to “combat possible new outbreaks”

Elderly to be given batches of masks to “combat possible new outbreaks”.

PACKS of five surgical masks and an FFP2 masks are being delivered free to the homes of people aged over 65 in Vera in a measure ‘of prevention and support’ to this age group, considered “one of the most vulnerable”.

Town Mayor, José Carmelo Jorge Blanco, said: “The aim of this measure is to protect the elderly and combat possible new outbreaks in our municipality.

“Our commitment to our seniors is a priority, as they are the most vulnerable and those who have most directly suffered the consequences of the pandemic”.

Vera Council have been busy packaging masks in the town’s convent and organising the distribution of the packs together with municipal employees and councillors, led by José Carmelo.

A total of 15,000 surgical masks and 3,000 FFP2 masks will be distributed.

The council stressed that in the Andalucian community, wearing of masks has been mandatory since last July 15, “both in open and closed spaces and regardless of the interpersonal safety distance, in order to avoid a possible uncontrolled community transmission”.

In addition to the use of the mask as a preventive measure, the local authority reminded of the importance of other hygienic and sanitary measures: continuous handwashing and interpersonal distance.

