Elderly to be given mask packs to “combat possible new outbreaks”

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Elderly to be given mask packs to
CREDIT: Ayto de Vera

Elderly to be given batches of masks to “combat possible new outbreaks”.

PACKS of five surgical masks and an FFP2 masks are being delivered free to the homes of people aged over 65 in Vera in a measure ‘of prevention and support’ to this age group, considered “one of the most vulnerable”.

-- Advertisement --

Town Mayor, José Carmelo Jorge Blanco, said: “The aim of this measure is to protect the elderly and combat possible new outbreaks in our municipality.

“Our commitment to our seniors is a priority, as they are the most vulnerable and those who have most directly suffered the consequences of the pandemic”.


Vera Council have been busy packaging masks in the town’s convent and organising the distribution of the packs together with municipal employees and councillors, led by José Carmelo.

A total of 15,000 surgical masks and 3,000 FFP2 masks will be distributed.


The council stressed that in the Andalucian community, wearing of masks has been mandatory since last July 15, “both in open and closed spaces and regardless of the interpersonal safety distance, in order to avoid a possible uncontrolled community transmission”.

In addition to the use of the mask as a preventive measure, the local authority reminded of the importance of other hygienic and sanitary measures: continuous handwashing and interpersonal distance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly to be given mask packs to “combat possible new outbreaks””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleSchool Shooting in Arkansas
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here