Download Festival 2021 CANCELLED But Headliners Announced for 2022.

ORGANISERS of this summer’s Download music festival have sadly announced that the huge three-day event has been cancelled this year, however, they have already announced some of the headline acts for next year.

The 2021 event, which was set to take place at Donington Park from June 4-6, with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down as headliners, will not place, due to on-going global concerns about the transmission of the coronavirus.

The decision marks the second year the metal music festival has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the announcement was made on Monday, March 1 by the heartbroken organisers.

In a full statement released on Monday, organisers said: “We can confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year. But we do have exciting news for 2022.

“We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make this happen, but we now know it’s not possible. We’re heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to supplier and of course our passionate Download fans.

“We’ll be back on 10th-12th June 2022, as strong as ever, with an amazing set of headliners — KISS, IRON MAIDEN and BIFFY CLYRO.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NHS for their extraordinary efforts in rolling out the vaccine, as well as thanking all of you for your patience and for keeping the spirit of Download alive until we can be together again.

“You are very welcome to retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Alternatively, you will be able to receive a refund from your ticket agent. Look out for an email from them very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

“Horns up. We’ll see you in 2022.

“Team Download”.

