Donald Trump Mocks Transgender Athletes In His First Speech Since Leaving Office.

DONALD TRUMP called transgender women athletes “biological males” and complained that records in women’s sports were being “smashed” by transgender competitors. Mr Trump complained that Joe Biden’s policies “would destroy women’s sports” and said that his own views on it were not “controversial.”

“A lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports, I hate to say that ladies, but you have got a lot of new records that are being shattered,” said Mr Trump in his speech to the CPAC event on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The ex-President added: “Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. That is not good for women. That is not good for women’s sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they were.

“The records that stood for years and decades are now being smashed with ease, smashed. If this is not changed women’s sports as we know it will die and end.“ Mr Trump received a huge round of applause and audible laughs from the CPAC audience during that section of his speech.

“I think it’s crazy what is happening, we must protect the integrity of women’s sports,” he added. And I don’t even know, is that controversial? Someone said ‘well that’s going to be very controversial and I said that’s OK – you have not heard anything yet.”

