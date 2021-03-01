Deceased Sydney Fraudster Took Out Life Insurance Policy on HERSELF Before She Vanished.

THE remains of Melissa Caddick, an alleged conwoman, were discovered by NSW Police on a beach on the NSW south coast last weekend after the mother and wife had been missing for three months. A shoe was found by passers-by containing human remains, which after forensic DNA examinations, matched that of the 49-year-old.

Now, in the latest development of the case, it has been revealed that Caddick had recently taken out a life insurance policy on herself before she disappeared.

As reported by Daily Mail Australia, Caddick may have left behind a small fortune for her toyboy hairdresser and DJ husband Anthony Koletti and her family. The report continues to say that the Sydney fraudster forked out at least $120 per month on a life insurance policy.

The insurance policy, if true, would provide her unemployed husband, her teenage son and her elderly parents Ted and Barbara with around a million-dollar, just as they face possible eviction from their homes.

Caddick’s regular payment was revealed by her brother Adam Grimley in court documents where he tallied her family’s living expenses after she disappeared in November, Daily Mail Australia reports.

The businesswoman supported her family across her two properties – a $6.1million Dover Heights cliffside mansion and a $2million Edgecliff penthouse, however, the fraudster, who is alleged to have duped investors out of more than $20million, may see those properties seized as well as the insurance money to pay back those whose money was stolen.

