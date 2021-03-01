Dealers Crash into Tree after Being Intercepted by Nottinghamshire Police

DEALERS crash into a tree after being intercepted by Nottinghamshire Police.

Two Nottinghamshire drug dealers have been caught by the police and jailed after they were discovered with a block of cocaine said to be the ‘size of a large brick’.

The incident occurred on December 1, 2020 when Luke Jeffers, aged 25, and Jonathon King aged 30, were driving towards Tollerton. The pair were intercepted by police but they then crashed the car into a tree before they attempted to flee on foot from the officers. On searching the car police found £1000, along with a block of cocaine that was wrapped in parcel tape. They also found a number of mobile phones.

Detective Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, spoke about the case and said, “This case involved some great police work from the outset, from the officers who stopped the car and swiftly arrested the occupants and the detectives whose hard work during the investigation led to Jeffers and King being brought to justice.


“Drug crime can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and drug supply offences are taken incredibly seriously by the force.

“I’m pleased we were able to remove these drugs from our streets and that two drug dealers are now spending time in prison for their actions.


After pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a class A drug, Jeffers has sentenced to 4 years and 10 months in prison. King was sentenced to 2 years and seven months in jail.

