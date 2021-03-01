Danniella Westbrook Brands Ex Brian Harvey a ‘Paranoid Coke Freak’.

DANNIELLA Westbrook has branded her ex-boyfriend Brian Harvey a “paranoid coke freak” after he accused her of introducing him to members of a paedophile gang at a club during a bizarre exchange on social media platforms.

47-year-old Westbrook, whose struggles with cocaine addiction have been widely documented in the British press and media after confessing she first tried the drug at the age of 14, in a nightclub, spoke out on Sunday, February 28, after former East 17 frontman Brian Harvey said he had been interviewed by secret service agents over a “peadophile ring”.

Harvey, 46, who dated the Eastenders actress from 1991 to 1995, said his ex had put his life in danger by introducing him to members of a paedophile gang at a club – exclaiming in a YouTube video that: “Because of you I am a dead man walking!”

Danniella released an anger fuelled rant back at the singer stating that she had been abused as a child and Brian’s claims could have caused her to relapse on drugs.

Speaking to her fans in her own video on Instagram, Danniella said: “I’m fuming with him. What a d**k head.

“I’m just going to address Brian Harvey slandering the s**t out of me. Saying I’m a murderer, stuff like that. Saying I set him up with a paedophile ring. Calling me a groomer. He’s mad …

“He’s having a bipolar meltdown. And I feel for him I do. And I have championed Brian. He’s on YouTube live now. I won’t calm down. Sorry the geezer is f**king crazy.

“The geezer’s live on YouTube moaning, calling me a paedophile. I’m furious with him because he’s slandering my name. I was the one who was abused as a child, Brian wasn’t.

“You’re on this rampage about paedophile rings when you weren’t even abused by one. MI5 are not on your case. I don’t know how you think that.

“You are a paranoid coke freak which I used to be, where you think everyone at your front door is MI5 and they’re gonna come through your door. They aint mate.

“It’s people like you that put me back into relapses. But you’re not going to do that. He thinks I’ve got convictions. He’s on there saying I brought MI5 to his house and stuff like that. What am I, Ms Money Penny?

“You’re fully live on your YouTube crying, sobbing, slandering me saying I am involved in paedophile rings. Mate I was abused all my life in this industry, you wasn’t Brian. You’re one of the lucky ones son, so why you’re sitting locked in your f**king house with bars on your windows I don’t know.”

She went on: “I’m just a woman who is trying to do the right thing and putting her past behind her and addiction behind her.

“People haven’t got a clue what I’ve been through with that boy. He’s on there calling me a paedophile when I’ve had paedophiles abusing me from when I was nine years old.”

